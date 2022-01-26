584 gm gold worth Rs 29.14 lakh seized at MIA

584 gm gold worth Rs 29.14 lakh seized at MIA

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 26 2022, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 00:41 ist

The officers of Mangaluru Customs at Mangaluru International Airport seized 24 carat gold of net weight 584 gram from a male passenger on Wednesday. The passenger hailing from Mangaluru had arrived from Dubai. 

The value of the gold is Rs 29,14,160. The gold in paste form was smuggled through body concealment. There were three oval-shaped packets of gold. The investigation is in progress.

Mangaluru International Airport
gold seized
Mangaluru Customs

