59 new Covid cases, two deaths in Kodagu

A total of 59 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Kodagu district on Tuesday.

As many as 196 people were discharged from hospitals, after getting cured.

Two persons died due to Covid-19.

The district's total tally of Covid-19 cases is 27,332. There are 1,556 active cases in the district.

As many as 25,425 people have been cured in Kodagu and there have been 351 Covid-19 related deaths so far.