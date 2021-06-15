59 new Covid cases, two deaths in Kodagu

A total of 59 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Kodagu district on Tuesday.
As many as 196 people were discharged from hospitals, after getting cured.
Two persons died due to Covid-19.
The district's total tally of Covid-19 cases is 27,332. There are 1,556 active cases in the district.
As many as 25,425 people have been cured in Kodagu and there have been 351 Covid-19 related deaths so far.
