59 new Covid cases, two deaths in Kodagu

59 new Covid cases, two deaths in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jun 15 2021, 23:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 23:44 ist

A total of 59 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Kodagu district on Tuesday.

As many as 196 people were discharged from hospitals, after getting cured.

Two persons died due to Covid-19.

The district's total tally of Covid-19 cases is 27,332. There are 1,556 active cases in the district.

As many as 25,425 people have been cured in Kodagu and there have been 351 Covid-19 related deaths so far.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kodagu
Covid-19
new cases
deaths

Related videos

What's Brewing

SpaceX Starlink faces fresh legal challenge

SpaceX Starlink faces fresh legal challenge

The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion

The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

 