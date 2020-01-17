6 fishermen rescued

Six fishermen were rescued by other fishermen when the former’s fishing boat capsized 30 nautical miles off the coast of Gangolli on Wednesday.

The boat that capsized belonged to Jayalakshmi of Kodi Kanyana. The loss has been estimated at Rs 10 lakh. The boat had ventured into fishing from Malpe towards Gangolli on January 12 at 10.30 pm and water began to gush in as the hull of the boat was slightly damaged.

Venkatesh Harikanth, captain of the boat, observed this glitch and sent messages to the nearby sailing fishing boats through a wireless device. A boat which was sailing in nearby water, teamed up and winched all the six fishermen to safety.

The rescued fishermen have been identified as Venkatesh Harikanth, Nandeesh Kharvi, Santhosh, Huliyappa, Durgappa Harikanth and Annappa Harikanth, all from Kumta and Honnavar taluks of Uttara Kannada district. Coastal Security Police Gangolli Inspector Sandeep G S and others met the fishermen and gathered information.

The boat remained in the partially submerged condition. Two boats from Gangolli had gone to pull the boat to the shore. But their attempt did not succeed.