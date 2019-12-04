60 families stage protest seeking land

Demanding land for tilling and cultivating crops at Lakshmipura and Venkatappanagara, members of Scheduled Castes and minorities staged a protest on Wednesday.

The residents had started a dharna from Monday by installing the bust of Ambedkar in a hilly area. More than 60 families of SC and minorities are taking part in the protest.

Speaking to DH, Santhosh of Ambedkar Sene said there are 390 acres of gomala land on survey number 52 at Arishinaguppe village, of which 150 acres of land has encroached. The gomala land should be distributed among SC and minorities for cultivating crops.

“A few people who encroached the land have constructed homestay. We work as coolies to eke out a living. If the government earmarks land, then we can cultivate on it. As the deputy commissioner and elected representatives failed to listen to our woes we have started a dharna,” he said.

Speaking to DH, RFO K S Shilpa said the said land is notified forest area. Measures have already been taken to reclaim the encroached land.