60% vacancies in fisheries department in DK

A whopping 60% of posts in Fisheries department in Dakshina Kannada district are vacant.

The total sanctioned posts in the district are 43. Of this, 26 posts are lying vacant.

In the state sector Fisheries Deputy Director’s office, the total sanctioned posts are 13 -- 1 in ‘A’ group category, 2 in ‘B’ group, 8 in ‘C’ group and 2 in ‘D’ group.

Of the sanctioned posts, 7 posts -- 1 each in ‘B’ and ‘D’ groups and 5 in ‘C’ group are vacant.

In the district sector Fisheries Assistant Director (grade 1) office, the total sanctioned posts are 12 -- 1 in ‘B’ category, 8 in ‘C’ group and 3 in ‘D’ group. Of the sanctioned post, 7 posts — 4 in ‘C’ group and 3 in ‘D’ group are vacant.

In the office of Fisheries Assistant Director (grade 1), Boat and Equipmen-Mangaluru, the total sanctioned posts are 7 -- 2 in ‘B’ group, three in ‘C’ group and 2 ‘D’ group.

Of the sanctioned posts, 5 posts -- 1 in ‘B’ group and two each in ‘C’ and ‘D’ groups are vacant.

In the office of Fisheries Assistant Director (Grade 2 Mangaluru), the total sanctioned posts are 11 -- one in ‘B’ group, 7 in ‘C’ group and 3 in ‘D’ group.

However, 7 posts -- 5 in ‘C’ group and 2 in ‘D’ group are vacant.

In a recent review meeting, Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport Kota Srinivas Poojary said that measures would be taken to fill up the vacant posts at the earliest.

The minister had directed officials to set up the offices of the Department of Fisheries and Inland Water in the newly carved taluks—Moodbidri and Kadaba.

In reality, barring Mangaluru taluk, the Department of Fisheries is not existent in Puttur, Bantwal, Belthangady and Sullia taluks.

The fisheries department should take up more of extension activities by promoting inland fisheries, a pisciculturist stressed.