604 aspirants turn up to register for training to join police department

The initiative of Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar to provide a one-month crash course to help aspirants to join the police department has received an overwhelming response. As many as 604 people have registered for the same.

The Commissioner had said that local youth were not showing interest to join the police department as constables and PSIs in City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction for the last 11 years. There are less than 10% of the personnel in the Commissionerate limits hailing from the district. Hence, to impart training for the local aspirants to join the police force, applications were invited.

Interestingly, for the training for the posts of constable and PSI, youth holding engineering, postgraduate and even LLB degrees had arrived for registration. A few aspirants were accompanied by their parents as well.

“There are none in my family who work in government. I completed LLB along with MA as it was my mother’s dream. I have been serving as an advocate for the last two years. Now, as per my dream, I wish to join the police department. I have been undergoing training for the last one year. There is a need for training to join the police force in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts,” said Rashmitha R Kalmadi.

“I am a second-year degree student. As a kabaddi and football player, I wish to join the police department and motivate women to join the force. As there are no physical classes due to lockdown, it will be an opportunity for me to take part in the crash course,” Mansira from Belthangady said.

Kumar said the response to the training was good. “We had invited applications for training those who had passed the physical test for the selection to PSI and constable posts. Apart from those who had passed the physical test, aspirants who wish to join too have applied. As more aspirants have registered, we are thinking of allowing the locals to arrive for the crash course from their house. After the first batch of training the aspirants, the decision of imparting the training in a phased manner will be taken.”