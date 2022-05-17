62 schools await revival in Dakshina Kannada district

The department of education has submitted a list of 62 schools needing urgent repair works, at an estimated cost of Rs 1.75 crore, to the government.

There are 1,071 government schools in the district, with a total enrollment strength of over three lakh students.

Out of 62 schools, 15 in Bantwal taluk (cost estimated at Rs 25 lakh), five in Belthangady (Rs 25 lakh), 14 in Mangaluru (Rs 50 lakh), nine in Moodbidri (Rs 25 lakh), 10 in Puttur (Rs 25 lakh) and nine from Sullia taluk (Rs 25 lakh) have been awaiting repair works, according to officials from the department of public instruction.

DDPI K Sudhakar told DH that the Panchayat Raj engineering division was asked by the government to visit each school in order to assess the condition of school buildings keeping the safety and security of children in mind.

“Officials from the Panchayat Raj department, based on the information of panchayat officials, are visiting schools. Headteachers and SDMS have been strictly asked not to use the classrooms and buildings that are in a dilapidated condition,” he informed.

School authorities have also been asked to instruct children to avoid buildings/classrooms that are in poor condition. A huge board should be installed near them to create awareness among the children. The classes should be conducted in the available classrooms, he said.

“There are nearly 300 classrooms in the district awaiting repair works,” informs SDMC Samanvaya Vedike president Moideen Kutti.

“Some of the classrooms might collapse at any time,” he added.

Moideen, citing an example, said that the Government Higher Primary School in Bhaktakodi, Puttur taluk, has four classrooms that are in a dilapidated condition with cracks on walls.

“Every year, estimates are prepared, but the funds from the government are never released on time. Why can’t the government release funds directly to the account of SDMCs to take up the required repair work?” he asked.

The Government High School in Bengre, close to the coast, witnesses rainwater entering classrooms through the broken windows.

SDMC member Abdul Toyyub said, “There are around 130 children studying in Government High School in Bengre. When it rains heavily, rainwater enters the classrooms causing inconveniences to the school children. The classrooms need to be repaired before the onset of the monsoon and the officials are aware of the problem.”

We had also appealed to the MLA and MP to release grants for the repair of 11 windows, he said.

“This year, we SDMC members have pooled some money to instal a few metal windows, to ensure that it lasts long and prevent rain from damaging desks and benches inside the classroom,” added Toyyub.