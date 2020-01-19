650 cyclists take part in Saksham 2020 cyclothon

MRPL, in association with Mangalore Bicycle Club, We Are Cycling, Mangalore Cycling Club and Cycling Buddies, organised a cyclothon as a part of Saksham 2020 in the city on Sunday.

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath flagged off the rally in the presence of Krishna Hegde, CGM (Projects), and V Nandakumar, CGM (PE and PP).

The rally started in front of Mangaluru City Corporation building and ended at Mangaluru Scouts and Guides Bhavan after covering a distance of six kilometres. The cycling route followed was through Ladyhill, Infosys, Ladyhill Ferry Road and Nehru Road.

Around 650 cyclists and cycling enthusiasts participated in the rally.

Saksham 2020, with the theme, ‘Indhan Adhik Na Khapayen, Aao Paryavaran Bachayen’, is being organised at MRPL till February 15. Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) takes a lead in organising Saksham in the oil and gas sector and has scheduled cyclothons all over the country.