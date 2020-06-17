660 applications for two data entry posts

A walk-in-interview for the post of two data entry operators saw 660 applicants reaching the Zilla Panchayat in Mangaluru on Wednesday. The post was invited on an outsourced basis in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Applications were also invited for the post of two MIS coordinators in the taluk, seven IEC coordinators in the taluk, two technical coordinators and two data entry operators on a contract basis.

Initially, the applications were received at the mini hall of the Zilla Panchayat. As the number of applicants increased, the applications were received at Nethravathi hall of the Zilla Panchayat.

For the post of MIS coordinators, 133 applications were submitted. The technical coordinator posts received 160 applications. The post of IEC coordinators saw 28 applications.