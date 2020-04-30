67-year-old coronavirus positive woman dies in Mangaluru

A 67-year old coronavirus positive woman failed to respond to the treatment and died at Wenlock Hospital on Thursday, said Wenlock Hospital Superintendent Dr Sadashiva.

A native of Kasba in Bantwal, she was tested positive on April 20 and was the immediate neighbour of P 390 who succumbed to the disease on April 19. After she was suffering from cold, fever and breathlessness, she was admitted to Wenlock Hospital on April 18. She was suffering from Severe Accurate Respiratory Infection (SARI), viral pneumonia, and diabetes. As her condition had worsened, she was on ventilator, he said.

The district administration has already sealed down Kasba village following the death of P-390 and declared it a containment zone.