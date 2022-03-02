67th National Senior Ball Badminton C'ship inaugurated

DHNS
DHNS, Moodbidri,
  • Mar 02 2022, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 00:08 ist

The 67th National Senior Ball Badminton Championship was inaugurated at Alva’s campus in Moodbidri on Wednesday. 

Inaugurating the championship, Mulki-Moodbidri MLA Umanatha A Kotian said that success is possible only by instilling sportsmanship. 

Dr Kishore Kumar C K, the registrar of Mangalore University, said that the contribution of Alva’s to sports is immense. 

Raja Rao, general secretary of the Ball Badminton Federation of Asia, said that sports help in securing jobs. 

As many as 31 men’s teams and 27 women’s teams from across India, including teams from the public sector undertakings such as Indian Railways, ISRO, DAE, are taking part in the tournament. 

The winners will be awarded Timex Wristwatch and the best performer ‘Star of India’ of the tournament will be given Timex smartwatch. 

Dr M Mohan Alva, chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, presided over the function. 

