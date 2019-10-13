'69 nations released stamps on Gandhi'

As many as 69 countries in the world have released postal stamps to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Department of Posts Additional Director General (ADG) Vishva Pavan Pati said.

“Nine more countries will be releasing stamps on Mahatma Gandhi.”

Pati was speaking at the Karnapex 2019, a state-level philatelic exhibition, organised by Department of Posts at TMA Pai Convention Centre on Saturday.

Philately is one of the best pass time among all activities. King George V was one of the notable philatelists of his day.Philately is not mere collection of stamps. It presents physio-cultural aspects of the country, he added.

Highlighting the importance of philately, Pati said CBSE had introduced philately as one of the chapters in its political science textbooks, to initiate students into the hobby.

The 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi marked the release of first octagonal stamp on “The father of the nation”.

The innovative stamp was unique in a sense that it focused on various aspects of the life and activities of Gandhiji, he said.

Former Lokayukta N Santosh Hegde recollected his meeting with former union minister late George Fernandes during Emergency as an unforgettable day in his life.

“I am immensely happy that Department of Posts had released special covers on George Fernandes along with Ananth Pai of Amarchitra Katha and Girish Karnad.

He appealed to students on reading about these great personalities of the land and inculcate the message they championed through out their life.

Amar Chitra Katha Group Director Savio Mascarenhas said stamps tell a lot of stories. A lot of effort goes behind the creation of stamps.

Michael Fernandes, brother of George Fernandes, said George was a revolutionary since the beginning. George’s undying spirit for the welfare of the people should be sustained.

Special covers

Special covers on George Fernandes, Ananth Pai and Girish Karnad were released on the occasion.

In addition, picture postcards on famous temples (Heritage-1), churches (Heritage-2), Jain Basadis (Heritage-3) in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts were released.

A book on special covers, published by Karnataka Circle of Department of Posts, was also released on the occasion. The expo will be held till October 15.