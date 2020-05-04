7 check posts in DK to check travellers

In order to step up vigil on those entering the district from other districts and states, Dakshina Kannada district administration has set up seven check posts at Talapady, Hejamady, Gundya, Jalsoor, Charmadi, Naravi and Kallugundi.

All those who enter the district will be screened, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said. Those who come from other districts and states will be asked to remain self-quarantined. As the relaxation in lockdown is for 12 hours, public should exercise caution while venturing out of the house. Wearing mask in public place is mandatory in addition to maintaining social distance, she added.

Sindhu said of the 24 cases reported in the district, only four had symptoms of breathlessness and others were asymptomatic. Of the nine active cases in the district, the condition of one patient is serious while two are likely to be discharged from hospital shortly, she added.

The deputy commissioner said around 10,000 people from foreign countries are likely to arrive at Mangalore and Kempegowda International Airports. Arrangements were made to quarantine them in hotels, hostels and halls available in the district.

Tracing source

DHO Dr Ramachandra Bayari said that a team of experts were working on tracing the source of Covid-19 reported at First Neuro Hospital in Padil. After the first case from the hospital was tested positive, all the staff, doctors and patients had been quarantined, he had added.