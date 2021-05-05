7 emergency support vehicles flagged off in Kodagu

Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra flagged off seven 112 emergency vehicles at the district police ground in Madikeri on Tuesday.

The vehicles are provided by the police department to the district police unit.

Speaking on the occasion, the superintendent of police said that the emergency response facility has been provided for the convenience of the general public.

Emergency number 112 is the uniform number across the nation for emergency and SOS calls. The people should make use of the facility, she added.

"The Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) is one of the ambitious programmes of the Government of India. Under the system, the emergency numbers 100 (Police), 101 (Fire and Emergency Services and other emergency calls are amalgamated," she said.

In case of an accident, murder, robbery, theft, gambling, natural calamity or threat to women, children and senior citizens, the people may dial 112. Apart from the number, the general public can also mail to erss112ktk@ksp.gov.in or visit https://ka.ners.in

During emergencies, the people can long-press the number 9 in their smartphones, to give an SOS call, added Kshama Mishra.

DySP Dinesh Kumar, Reserve Police Inspector Medappa, City Police SI Antim and PSI Dhananjaya from Police Control Room were present.

How it works

The SOS call facility is made easy through the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS). One may press the power button of their smartphone five times to send the signal to the ERSS. This feature will track the location of the person in distress through the GPRS and will alert the nearby emergency services vehicle.