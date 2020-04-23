7 held for gambling

The police conducted a raid at Shanthaveri village of Gaudalli gram panchayat on Wednesday evening, arrested seven persons and seized Rs 7,580 cash, a car and a two-wheeler.

The accused were involved in gambling on the side of a public road. Mohan, Karunakar and Badruddin of Shanthaveri, Shivanna and Nagendra from Nandigunda, G R Kumarappa of Gondalli and Subramani of Heggula are the accused.

A case has been registered at Shanivarasanthe police station on availing court's permission as the act, carried out by the accused, was a non-cognizable offence. However, they were later released on bail.

The raid was carried out under the guidance of DySP Shailendra.