7 succumb to Covid-19 in Kodagu

Seven more people died in Kodagu due to Covid-19 infection during the last 24 hours ending on Tuesday morning at 8 am.

Meanwhile, 243 fresh cases were registered during the period and 351 people were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection.

The district’s tally of Covid-19 cases is 24,729, out of which 22,164 are the recovered cases. There are 2,239 active cases.