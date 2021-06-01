7 succumb to Covid-19 in Kodagu

7 succumb to Covid-19 in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jun 01 2021, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 23:35 ist

Seven more people died in Kodagu due to Covid-19 infection during the last 24 hours ending on Tuesday morning at 8 am.

Meanwhile, 243 fresh cases were registered during the period and 351 people were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection.

The district’s tally of Covid-19 cases is 24,729, out of which 22,164 are the recovered cases. There are 2,239 active cases. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kodagu
Covid-19
Covid fatalities
new cases

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

WHO's move to rename Covid variants a first?

WHO's move to rename Covid variants a first?

Schools go solar as West Bengal reaches for green goals

Schools go solar as West Bengal reaches for green goals

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

What is the cost of having a child in China?

What is the cost of having a child in China?

 