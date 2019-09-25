70-year-old man convicted in Pocso Act

A 70- year- old man, Basava was convicted by a special court in Udupi on Wednesday.

The court sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his four-year-old granddaughter, in Hebri

last year.

The accused was convicted by the court on Monday and the quantum of punishment was announced by the court on Wednesday.

This is the first conviction in Udupi wherein a 70-year-old man has been sent to jail invoking a section of POCSO Act. The convict who is a grandfather of the child sexually assaulted the minor child in February 2018.

The culprit had caused abrasions on the private parts of the victim.

Basava has been found guilty under section 376 (2) of IPC and section 6 of POCSO Act and he is liable to pay the fine of Rs 1000.