71 altered bike silencers crushed in Udupi

As many as 71 altered bike silencers, recovered between January 10 and January 25 this year, were crushed by Manipal police on Monday.

The silencers with a noise level exceeding the 80 dB mark were crushed by Manipal police.

A year ago, 51 silencers seized during a month-long drive in Manipal, were sold for Rs 7,000 after receiving the court’s permission.

Police said that under Section 52 of the IMV (Indian Motor Vehicles) Act, they seized silencers that were altered against the specifications in the certificate of registration specified by the manufacturer.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan said silencers that created terrible noise were seized and crushed. Other police stations will also carry out similar operations.

These silencers were seized after receiving complaints from the public, he added.

As per the law, selling such silencers does not attract a penalty, as dealers can claim they were mere display items.