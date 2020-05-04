7,119 labourers sent to their native places

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 04 2020, 20:08 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 20:11 ist

As many as 7,119 labourers, who were stranded in Dakshina Kannada district, were sent their native places in buses operated by KSRTC’s Mangaluru and Puttur divisions.

After the announcement of lockdown, the stranded labourers and destitute were provided shelter in various halls, Town Hall and government hostels in the district.

The stranded labourers from Kuloor, Panjimogaru, Panambur, Baikampady, Yeyyadi, Mulki, Ullal, Bunder, Hoige Bazar and from taluk centres, who wished to take up farming activities in their villages, were sent back in KSRTC and private buses. As many as 266 buses were engaged for ferrying the labourers.

A majority of the labourers hailed from Bagalkote, Koppala, Vijayapura, Yadgiri, Gadag, Raichur, Badami, Kushtagi and Kalaburagi.

The labourers underwent health check-up prior to their departure to their native villages, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said.

