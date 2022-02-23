73,995 children in Udupi to be administered pulse polio drops: DC

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao said that 73,995 children aged below five years will be administered polio drops in the district on February 27.

The deputy commissioner told reporters that out of the total 73,995 children, 61,105 are from rural areas and 12,890 children from urban areas. As many as 662 booths were set up and 571 among them are in rural areas.

There are six mobile teams and 36 transit booths. Vaccination booths were also set up at every toll gate in the district, he added.

As many as 2,794 volunteers and 125 supervisors are involved in the campaign. Polio drops will also be given in rural areas on February 28 and March 1. In urban areas, the pulse polio campaign will extend to February 28 and March 2. The district has achieved 100% coverage in the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination, he said.

The deputy commissioner said that the second dose is also being administered to majority eligible beneficiaries. The precautionary shots are also given to the people.

As of now, 1,500 to 2,000 people are tested every day, prioritising the symptomatic patients, he added.

Kurma Rao said he will draw the attention of the government to the protest staged by employees of Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Haji Abdullah Memorial maternity and children hospital.

He said emergency services will not be disrupted and all attempts will be made to convince the staff to resume work.