750 kg of garbage collected from Mangaluru beach

750 kg of garbage collected from Mangaluru beach

The drive was carried out to encourage and educate people in maintaining the beaches of Karnataka coastline neat and clean

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 12 2022, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 14:13 ist
Volunteers collecting garbage from Panambur beach. Credit: Special arrangement

The Indian Coast Guard organised a beach clean-up drive as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' at Panambur beach on Friday.

About 750 kg of garbage was collected from the shore.

The drive was carried out to encourage and educate people in maintaining the beaches of Karnataka coastline neat and clean, Coast Guard Commander DIG S B Venkatesh said.

DCP (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar flagged off the drive.

A total of 200 volunteers from Indian Coast Guard and stakeholders viz NMPA, NCC, CSP, MRPL, Customs department, Alvas College and Young India Group and Chamber of Commerce participated in the major clean-up drive keeping in pace with Prime Minister's vision for mass cleanliness and sanitation campaign 'Swatchhta Hi Seva'.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Mangaluru
Panambur beach
Beach cleanliness drive

What's Brewing

What created the continents?

What created the continents?

Aadi Masam: A time for spirituality and celebrations

Aadi Masam: A time for spirituality and celebrations

FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar

FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar

Sounds of Goa: Concert at heritage home enthrals

Sounds of Goa: Concert at heritage home enthrals

 