750 kg of garbage collected from Mangaluru beach

The Indian Coast Guard organised a beach clean-up drive as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' at Panambur beach on Friday.

About 750 kg of garbage was collected from the shore.

The drive was carried out to encourage and educate people in maintaining the beaches of Karnataka coastline neat and clean, Coast Guard Commander DIG S B Venkatesh said.

DCP (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar flagged off the drive.

A total of 200 volunteers from Indian Coast Guard and stakeholders viz NMPA, NCC, CSP, MRPL, Customs department, Alvas College and Young India Group and Chamber of Commerce participated in the major clean-up drive keeping in pace with Prime Minister's vision for mass cleanliness and sanitation campaign 'Swatchhta Hi Seva'.