750 work sheds to be constructed for Sanjeevini SHGs

750 work sheds to be constructed for Sanjeevini SHGs

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 08 2022, 23:15 ist
  • updated: May 08 2022, 23:26 ist

The state government has decided to construct 750 common work sheds for the Sanjeevini Self Help Group Federation at the Gram Panchayat level, to facilitate their activities.

The chief minister, during the budget, had announced the construction of work sheds under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to facilitate the members of the Sanjeevini SHG Federation to undertake their activities.  

Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Shilpa, in a circular to all the ZP CEOs in the state, said that as announced in the budget, work sheds should be constructed under MGNREGS for the Sanjeevini SHG Federation at the Gram Panchayat level.

The workshed should be constructed by the registered job card holders under MGNREGS using the machines as approved under the scheme. If the GPs had not prepared an action plan for the construction of the work shed, then an additional action plan should be prepared which should be approved by the respective ZPs, she said.

The target for the Dakshina Kannada district is to construct 28 common work sheds. There are 223 Gram Panchayats in seven taluks in the district. For Udupi, the target is 12 work sheds.

The target for the construction of work shed in other districts in the state is as follows: Bagalkote (28), Ballari (20), Bengaluru Urban (16), Bengaluru Rural (20), Belagavi (40), Bidar (21), Vijayapura (24), Chamarajanagara (20), Chikkaballapura (25), Chikkamagaluru (24), Chitradurga (24), Davangere (24), Dharwad (25), Gadag (31), Kalburgi (25), Hassan (24), Haveri (24), Kodagu (12), Kolar (20), Koppala (30), Mandya (28), Mysuru (32), Raichur (28), Ramnagara (20), Shivamogga (28), Tumakuru (33), Uttara Kannada (22), Vijayanagara (24) and Yadgiri (18).

“The common work sheds will help us to carry out our activities, including stocking of the finished products, raw materials and also take up our activities. The Sanjeevini Groups are engaged in agriculture, dairy farming, livelihood activities in the district by availing loans from the banks, financial assistance under various schemes of the government,” said a Sanjeevini Okkuta member.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

work sheds
Sanjeevini Self Help Group Federation
Government
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

Religious rift over legal abortion on display in US

Religious rift over legal abortion on display in US

Giant groundwater system discovered below Antarctic ice

Giant groundwater system discovered below Antarctic ice

Vitamin C most sought after to keep skin issues at sea

Vitamin C most sought after to keep skin issues at sea

How Mother's Day came to be celebrated: Origin, history

How Mother's Day came to be celebrated: Origin, history

Aila, Amphan, Asani: What's in a cyclone's name?

Aila, Amphan, Asani: What's in a cyclone's name?

 