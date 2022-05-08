750 work sheds to be constructed for Sanjeevini SHGs

The state government has decided to construct 750 common work sheds for the Sanjeevini Self Help Group Federation at the Gram Panchayat level, to facilitate their activities.

The chief minister, during the budget, had announced the construction of work sheds under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to facilitate the members of the Sanjeevini SHG Federation to undertake their activities.

Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Shilpa, in a circular to all the ZP CEOs in the state, said that as announced in the budget, work sheds should be constructed under MGNREGS for the Sanjeevini SHG Federation at the Gram Panchayat level.

The workshed should be constructed by the registered job card holders under MGNREGS using the machines as approved under the scheme. If the GPs had not prepared an action plan for the construction of the work shed, then an additional action plan should be prepared which should be approved by the respective ZPs, she said.

The target for the Dakshina Kannada district is to construct 28 common work sheds. There are 223 Gram Panchayats in seven taluks in the district. For Udupi, the target is 12 work sheds.

The target for the construction of work shed in other districts in the state is as follows: Bagalkote (28), Ballari (20), Bengaluru Urban (16), Bengaluru Rural (20), Belagavi (40), Bidar (21), Vijayapura (24), Chamarajanagara (20), Chikkaballapura (25), Chikkamagaluru (24), Chitradurga (24), Davangere (24), Dharwad (25), Gadag (31), Kalburgi (25), Hassan (24), Haveri (24), Kodagu (12), Kolar (20), Koppala (30), Mandya (28), Mysuru (32), Raichur (28), Ramnagara (20), Shivamogga (28), Tumakuru (33), Uttara Kannada (22), Vijayanagara (24) and Yadgiri (18).

“The common work sheds will help us to carry out our activities, including stocking of the finished products, raw materials and also take up our activities. The Sanjeevini Groups are engaged in agriculture, dairy farming, livelihood activities in the district by availing loans from the banks, financial assistance under various schemes of the government,” said a Sanjeevini Okkuta member.