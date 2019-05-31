77 houses allocated to victims in Madenadu

The district administration has allocated 77 newly built houses in Madenadu, to the families affected by natural calamity.

Houses are being constructed in Karnangeri, Madapura and Madenadu villages for the victims of the last year’s natural calamity.

Construction work of the houses in Karnangeri is in progress and the related infrastructure facilities need to be provided. Construction of 80 houses in Madenadu village is complete and the work on the basic infrastructure is in progress.

As many as 80 houses have been constructed in Madenadu, for the families which have lost their houses in Madenadu, Katakeri, Jodupala, and Second Monnangeri region during the natural calamity.

The procedures towards the allocation of 77 houses were carried out during a meeting presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner P Shivaraju.

A total of 120 affected families from Madenadu, Katakeri, Jodupala, Second Monnangeri, Madikeri and Somwarpet taluks had demanded houses in Madenadu village. However, preference was given to the local residents who had lost their houses.

The rest of the 47 families will be allocated with houses in Jambooru, said, Additional Deputy Commissioner P Shivaraju and Assistant Commissioner T Javaregowda.