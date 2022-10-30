77-year-old fisherman drowns in Mangaluru boat accident

Local residents fished out the deceased fisherman's body from the river

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 30 2022, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2022, 22:53 ist
Robert Ferrao. Credit: Special Arrangement

77 year-old fisherman Robert Ferrao of Adyar drowned while fishing in Netravathy river in Adyarkatte on Sunday evening.

Eyewitnesses told the police that Robert had ventured into the river to fish all alone in his small boat. His boat turned upside down and he drowned.

Later, local residents fished out the body from the river and shifted it to the mortuary in Wenlock Hospital.

