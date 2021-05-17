8 deaths, 377 new Covid cases in Kodagu

DHNS
Madikeri,
  May 17 2021
  • updated: May 17 2021, 00:29 ist

Kodagu reported 377 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. With this, the total number of active cases in the district has climbed to 4,358.

The district also reported eight new deaths, taking the total number of deaths in Kodagu to 233.

The total number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in the district is 15,544, with 819 new recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of Covid-19 cases reported so far in the district is 20,135.

