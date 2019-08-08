8 Mangaluru-Bengaluru trains suspended till Aug 11

The services of as many as eight trains operating between Mangaluru and Bengaluru were cancelled until August 11 due to fresh landslides between Sakleshpur and Subramanya Road railway station on Thursday.

Even as restoration work is underway, fresh landslides in multiple locations between Sakleshpur and Subramanya Road resulted in more than 25,000 cubic meters of mud, boulders and trees blocking the tracks.

Cancelled trains

The services of trains cancelled until August 11 include Bengaluru to Kannur/Karwar express train (No.16511/16513, journey commencing on Aug 8, 9, 10), Kannur/Karwar to KSR Bengaluru express train (No. 16518/16524, journey on Aug 8, 9 and 10), Karwar to Yesvantpur express train (No. 16516, journey on Aug 8, and 10), Yesvantpur to Mangaluru express train (No.16575, journey on Aug 8, and 11), Yesvantpur to Mangaluru express train (No. 16585, journey on 8), Mangaluru to Yesvantpur express train (No. 16586, journey on Aug 9), Mangaluru to Yesvantpur express train (No.16576, on Aug 9), Yesvantpur to Karwar express train (No 16515, journey on Aug 9), a press release from Senior Divisional Operations Manager and Senior PRO (public relations officer), Western Railways division Satish stated.

Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Division, Aparna Garg has visited the ghat section on Wednesday to assess the extent of damage and disruption caused due to the landslides. Yedakumeri recorded a rainfall of 316 mm on a single day on Wednesday compared to previous highest rainfall of 350 mm on a single day in ghat sections.

Flight diverted

Air India Express flight IX 812 with 180 passengers from Dubai which was supposed to land at Mangalore International Airport was diverted to Coimbatore International Airport in wee hours due to inclement weather on Thursday.

After nearly nine hours, the flight returned to Mangalore International Airport at 3.15 pm. The flight later departed to Muscat at 4 pm, a spokesperson for the airlines told DH.