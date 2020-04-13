8 suspected Covid-19 cases admitted to isolation wards

  Apr 13 2020
As many as 8 suspected Covid-19 patients were admitted to the isolation wards in the district on Monday.

Five among the eight patients were isolated in the ward for SARI complaint, while three for suspicion of Covid-19. As many as 53 swab samples were collected in the district, of which two are for SARI and 51 for Covid-19 contacts.

The results for 56 samples are pending. A total of 37 are under hospital quarantine. A total of 2,129 people were screened in the district for Covid-19 infection.   

