Eight people with symptons of Covid-19 have been admitted to isolation wards in District Hospital on Sunday.

As many as 41 samples are pending for the results. Of the total 1,053 swab samples, 1,009 samples have tested negative to the disease.

On Sunday, 10 samples were sent for testing. Twenty one low risk and 15 high risk suspects are under quarantine in hospital.

A total of 3,336 were screened for Covid-19 in the district, sources added.