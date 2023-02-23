80% of forest fire in Belthangady range doused

Forest officials had been able to extinguish about 80% of a forest fire reported in the Belthangady Wildlife Range on Wednesday, February 22.

The fire was reported on Tuesday evening. Officials attempted to douse the fire till late at night, but it continued through Wednesday morning.

Belthangady Wildlife Range RFO Swathi told DH that the exact cause of the fire was not known. Around 10 acres of forest land has been gutted in the fire at Hoovinakoppalu, Urjalubetta, Mithabagilu and Guthyadka. The local volunteers helped in dousing fire at Guthyadka.

Read | Forest guard injured in forest fire in Sakleshpur taluk dies at hospital in Bengaluru

The staff had to travel in a jeep to Sulkerimogaru from Belthangady and later trek for nearly seven kilometres to reach a ridge portion of the hilly range where the fire was noticed. It was doused using the available leafy vegetation. Post this, the personnel trekked for another three kilometres to douse the fire in another range.

“Now, the personnel are trekking towards another peak to douse the fire. We may be able to douse it by late at night,” she said.

The range has over 40 staff. All were involved in extinguishing the fire. Half of the staff were placed in the Kolli area.