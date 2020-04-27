80-yr-old woman, son test positive for COVID-19 in DK

80-year-old woman, son test positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Apr 27 2020
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 15:27 ist
An 80-year-old woman and her 45-year-old son hailing from Kulshekar in Mangaluru tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, said DC Sindhu B Rupesh.

Both are undergoing treatment at Wenlock Hospital, designated hospital to treat coronavirus. 

The duo was in contact with P432 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru. P432 succumbed to coronavirus on April 23. 

Dakshina Kannada has so far recorded 21 cases, of which 12 have been discharged and two have lost their lives.

