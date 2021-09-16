80,000 doses to be administered in Udupi on Sept 17

Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao said a Covid-19 vaccination mega drive will be held on September 17 to administer 80,000 doses in 300 vaccination centres in the district.

Speaking to reporters, he said that a phone-in programme will be held on September 16, in which Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Naveen Bhat and WHO representative Dr Ashwini Kumar and himself will receive calls to clear doubts about the vaccination and Covid-19 in general.

The target in the district is to vaccinate 10,02,762 beneficiaries. A total of 8,47,940 have received the first dose, thus achieving an 84.6% success rate. Of these, 3,45,558 have already received both doses of vaccines, accounting for 34.5%. People who have completed 84 days of the first dose are eligible for the second dose on September 17, he added.

He said that every effort is being made to achieve 100% vaccination by November 30, as per the chief minister’s directives.

He added that various methods are used to raise awareness. Vehicles transporting garbage are also making announcements about the importance of vaccination. SMS messages are sent and the Covid-19 helpline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Naveen Bhat said that the Gram Panchayats bordering Dakshina Kannada are being prioritised. Anganwadi and Asha workers will be assigned 100 to 200 houses each to create awareness.

Once the first 80,000 target is met, the second 80,000 can be reached in 10 days. Special drives will be launched in previously unexplored areas. There is currently a stock of 16,000 vials and another 80,000 vials are expected by September 17, he added.