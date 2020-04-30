813 migrant labourers leave for native places

As many as 813 stranded labourers from Chikkamagaluru left for their native places in KSRTC buses on Thursday.

Labourers left for Ballari, Haveri, Gadag, Raichur, Koppala, Davangere, Shivamogga, Hassan and Chitradurga districts.

As many as 430 labourers were from Chikkamagaluru, 258 from Mudigere, 75 from Narasimharajapura and 50 from Sringeri.

These stranded labourers were working in hotels and involved in construction works. After the announcement of lockdown, they were in distress.

"We are paid high wages in estates compared to our villages. We do not have work following the lockdown. I have job card under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. I will work in my native,’’ said Ramappa of Hanagal in Haveri.