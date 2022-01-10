84,545 adolescents administered vaccine in DK

A total of 84,545 adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years in Dakshina Kannada have been administered vaccines so far.

The target is to inoculate 1,10,100 students as per the health department.

The health department in Dakshina Kannada is planning to complete the vaccination drive at the earliest.

There was a good response from the students for the vaccination drive. Many had fear of the vaccine. However, officials had visited various colleges and schools in the district to create awareness, said DHO Dr Kishore Kumar.

The vaccination drive for the children in the age group of 15 to 18 had commenced in the district from January 3.

There are 61,000 students in Mangaluru, 13,900 in Bantwal, 15,200 in Puttur, 6,000 in Sullia and 14,000 in Belthangady for the vaccination. On the first day, 21,026 students were inoculated, while on January 4 - 18,942 were administered the vaccine. On January 7, as many as 14,676 were administered the jab.

The students will be administered the second dose after 28 days. As the vaccination drive camps are conducted at the school and college level, they will be administered the second dose at the schools and colleges itself, said health department officials.

The DHO said that Gram Panchayats have been tasked with vaccinating students who have dropped out of schools and colleges.