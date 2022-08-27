9 police to assist NIA in Nettaru murder investigation

9 police to assist NIA in investigation of Nettaru murder case

Police personnel will be deputed to work with NIA officials for one month

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 27 2022, 20:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 20:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nine police personnel from Karnataka including two PSIs will assist NIA in investigating murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru.

Karkala rural station PSI Prasanna Kumar, Puttur rural station PSI Udaya Ravi, Venur Head Constable M Praveen, Puttur rural station Head Constable Praveen Rain and Adramu, Vittal Station Head Constable Uday Rai, Bantwal traffic station's K Vivek and H K Kumar, and Sullia station's Constable Anil will be a part of the team.

 All nine personnel have been asked to join and assist NIA Bengaluru unit SP at Domlur in Bengaluru, ADGP (administration) M A Salim informed in his order. Police personnel will be deputed to work with NIA officials for one month. "The nine local police personnel will assist NIA in the investigation pertaining to murder of Praveen Nettaru," Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane said.

Karnataka News
Mangaluru
Murder case
BJP
NIA

