9-year-old tiger dies at Pilikula Biological Park

A nine-year-old tiger Oliver died at the Pilikula Biological Park situated on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Tuesday.

The tiger, which was healthy and active till morning, suddenly collapsed and died, the Biological Park's Director H Jayaprakash Bhandary told DH.



Though a veterinary doctor tried to revive it by treating the tiger immediately after it collapsed, the tiger breathed its last.

Oliver was born to Vikram and Shambhavi in the Biological Park.

At present, the Biological Park of Dr Shivarama Karantha Pilikula Nisargadhama has 12 tigers.

"The samples of the deceased tiger have been sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru for testing. Sample for testing Covid-19 has also been sent to the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, Bhandary said.

“The post mortem report is awaited and once the report from all these institute arrive, we will come to know the exact cause of the death,” he said.

As a precautionary measures, all the animal houses, enclosures are sanitised at the Biological Park. The staff are strictly adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines, he added.

