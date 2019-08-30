'90% bills submitted to MCC are fake'

As much as 90% of the bills submitted to Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) after completion of projects are fake, RTI activist Sashidar Shetty charged.

Shetty told the media that MCC had spent nearly Rs 10 lakh on repair works on the one-kilometre-long road from Urva Stores to Dominic church. “Yet the road has potholes, making it difficult for elderly people and children to use the road. Without a detailed project report (DPR), MCC has approved the bill for works not done in ward number 25,” the activist alleged.

Shetty recollected that the ward corporator Nagaveni had claimed to have spent Rs 4.86 lakh on a shelter for autorickshaws. “There is now no trace of the stand. This is illegal,” he alleged.

He swore that details of all the works worth Rs 7.5 crore implemented in the ward for the last five years by her would be collected and made available to voters.

Shetty said the corporator Nagaveni in order to cover up her mistakes and silence him, had filed SC/ST atrocity case against him.

Sashidar Shetty said he was not frightened of such threats and would continue with exposing corruption.

Corporator Nagaveni’s neighbour Anand Pangal said Nagaveni had a habit of filing false complaints against those who oppose her he alleged.