9,000 applications for houses in Kodagu

As many as 16,000 people have applied for sites in Kodagu district. Similarly, 9,000 people have applied for houses under various schemes of the government, said Housing Minister M T B Nagaraj.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he said that if the district administration identifies Gomala land in gram panchayats, then title deeds will be issued for the siteless immediately.

“There is no shortage of funds for the construction of houses for the poor. The government has already constructed 82,000 houses under various housing schemes in the state,” said the minister.

He said that 770 houses are constructed for natural calamity victims at Made, Karnangeri, Biligiri and Jambooru. In the second phase, 318 houses will be constructed. About 20 days time is required for the completion of overhead tanks at Karnangeri and Made. As many as 56 victims have come forward to construct houses on their land.

The minister said the unit cost of the house is Rs 10 lakh while the cost of the land is Rs 5 lakh.