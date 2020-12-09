A cloud of anxiety hangs over tribals in Kodagu

The tribal population in Kodagu has been in fear of losing their existence, in the wake of implementation of the Kasturirangan report.

The land on which their livelihood depends upon might be termed as an encroachment. This is the fear of tribal population in Kodagu, said social activist Prabhu.

It is true that forests should be preserved and biodiversity has to be preserved. But, evacuating forest-dwelling tribal people in the name of an ecologically sensitive region, cannot be accepted. The government should provide them with alternative livelihood when they leave the forest and come into the mainstream, he said.

“There is a scattered population of adivasis in the forest areas of Kodagu. The existing forest regulations have been hurdles in providing them with basic amenities. The Central government had earlier announced a package to bring adivasis to the mainstream. As per the regulation, every evicted family which comes into the mainstream should be provided with Rs 15 lakh, along with three acres of agricultural land,” he added.

Stating that the tribal population cannot live in the forest for long, Prabhu said that 867 families have come out of Nagarhole National Park.

Still, around 1,000 families have been living in Chennayyanakote, Gaddehadi, Chenihadli, Reshmehadlu, Tattekere, Vaddaramadu, Bommamadu and Nanacchi. Those who have already come out of forests have not been provided with agricultural lands, he said.

In this situation, if the rest of the people come out of forests, how will the government manage to provide them with lands? he asked.

He further said that there is no question on whether the tribal people are for or against the Kasturirangan report. The main concern is there should be a mode of livelihood for tribals once they come into the mainstream and the government must ensure the same.

Apart from adivasis, other primitives in the district have also been fearing the repercussions of the Kasturirangan report, said Prabhu.

'55 villages in the list of the ecologically sensitive area'

As many as 55 villages are in the list of the ecologically sensitive area. Out of these, 23 villages in Madikeri, 21 villages in Virajpet and 11 villages in Somwarpet are under ecologically sensitive region and currently there are residential areas and agricultural activities here, he added.

The farmers have been cultivating crops with the help of water from River Cauvery. These farmers should not land up in trouble in the name of the eco-sensitive region, he said.

An agriculturist said that coffee is the major crop in Kodagu. Trees in the coffee plantations need pruning once a year. But, if the report is implemented, there is no scope to cut the trees in the plantations, he added.

As per the Kasturirangan report, permission from the National Green Tribunal is required to construct a lake, which is not practical. Before deciding on the implementation of the report, a study of the demography, climate and agriculture should have been carried out, he said.