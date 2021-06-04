A documentary on a Mangaluru cop's Covid-19 journey

A documentary on a cop's Covid-19 journey, by a young artist Rahul Vasishta, was released by Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar at Commissioner's hall on Friday.

The Commissioner said the documentary of five minutes is based on the Covid-19 experiences of ARSI Arun Alva, who serves as a driver of the Police Commissioner’s vehicle. The documentary is dedicated to all Covid warriors and frontline warriors, he added.

The documentary highlights a strong message on how Arun Alva won over Covid-19 while remaining in home isolation after consulting the doctor on medicines. He had remained in-home quarantine for 14 days. The documentary is in the Kannada language with English subtitles, the Commissioner added.

The documentary aims at creating awareness and preventing the patient from panicking over Covid-19medications. In the first wave of Covid-19, as many as 330 police personnel in City Police Commissionerate limits had tested positive for Covid-19 and one policeman had succumbed to the virus. During the second wave, 88 police personnel had tested positive and one died from Covid 19, the Commissioner recollected.

Alva said; "Covid-19 infected should not lose hope. Instead, should follow all guidelines of the government and doctor treating them." The shooting of the documentary began two weeks ago as the director was aiming to motivate Covid-19 warriors through this short video. "Rahul approached the police commissioner who was permitted to make this documentary. I was tested positive two weeks ago. This documentary will definitely motivate Covid warriors,” he added.