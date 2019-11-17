A gesture of communal harmony

The participants during the Milad-un-Nabi rally held recently, at Nejar near Santhekatte, switched off the loud speaker to pay homage to a woman from Hindu community, who had passed away.

It can be recalled that a mosque in Kozhikode in Kerala had postponed their celebrations on Milad-un-Nabi because a Hindu girl, residing next to the mosque, was getting married. It was more than an act of communal harmony. It was a gesture of goodwill of being part of the family of the deceased.

The procession began from the Jumma Masjid in Nejar to Santhekatte after the president of the mosque Abubakar Nejar handed over the religious flag to Khateeb Usman Madani, who renders the sermon during the prayers at the mosque. The participants of this religious procession realised that one Jayanthi had expired near Nejar.

The house of deceased Jayanthi was on the way where the procession was about to pass through. The participants in the procession switched off the loudspeaker when the procession reached in front of her house and senior community members, including Abubakar Nejar and others, went inside the house to pay their last respects. As the participants who were beating the duff stopped it while passing in front of the house of the deceased.