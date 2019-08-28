A K Subbaiah laid to rest in Belluru

The mortal remains of veteran politician and social activist A K Subbaiah (86), were laid to rest in Kallugundi coffee estate in Belluru near Hudikeri in Virajpet taluk on Wednesday evening. Subbaiah’s last wish was to be cremated at his farm in Kallugundi estate.

His elder son Naren Kariappa performed the final rites.

Earlier, A K Subbaiah’s mortal remains were brought from Bengaluru to Hudikeri on Wednesday morning and were kept for public viewing at his Virajpet residence. Hundreds of his admirers paid their homage.

Two rounds of gunfire were fired in front of the house as per the Kodava ritual. A revolutionary song was sung before Subbaiah’s cremation.

Subbaiah’s close aids recalled that he had purchased land in Belluru as he loved farming and was keen on developing a coffee plantation.

Kallugundi estate was his favourite hangout spot. He took time to come from Bengaluru to the farm every Sunday, amidst his tight schedule.

Writer Devanura Mahadeva, members of Legislative Assembly K R Ramesh Kumar, U T Khader, K G Bopaiah, members of Legislative Council Sunil Subramani and Veena Acchaiah, Congress leader Arun Machaiah, activists K L Ashok, Noor Shridhar, Sirimane Nagaraj, senior advocate M K Poovaiah and activists involved in Diddalli movement paid their tributes to the departed soul.

Legislative Assembly former speaker Ramesh Kumar said that Subbaiah was an ideal politician.

He was with me through my thick and thin, an emotional Ramesh Kumar said.