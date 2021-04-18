A model police station with all Covid-19 precautions set up in Mangaluru

As a precautionary measure to check the spread of Covid-19 and to protect police personnel from being infected by the coronavirus, the Urwa police station in Mangaluru has been converted into a model station by following all Covid-19 guidelines.

A year ago, as many as 330 police personnel in Mangaluru Commissionerate jurisdiction had tested positive for Covid-19. Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said that a kiosk was set up outside the station for visitors. When a complaint reaches the station, the complainant will be made to sit near the kiosk and personnel will take all details from him by maintaining social distance.

Any complaints will be dropped into the complaint box. After the applications from the complaints are sanitized using UV sanitisers, it will be collected by the police personnel to register a case. All complainants who wish to speak to police officers will be screened for body temperature and will be asked to sanitise their hands before entering the station, said the Commissioner said on Saturday.

Police officers and personnel were briefed by doctors about the precautionary measures to be taken. The Commissioner said the station house officer had taken measures to supply ‘kashaya’ to boost the immunity of the personnel during the first wave of Covid-19.

The ‘kashaya’, prepared with cinnamon, clove, jeera, jaggery, pudina and other ingredients, is offered thrice a day to the personnel. Even arrangements were made to supply hot drinking water at the station. The steps initiated at the Urwa police station will be taken up in all police stations under the Commissionerate limits, said Shashi Kumar.

When an accused is caught, the protocols will be followed and will be made to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test at the nearest hospital before taking him to the police station.