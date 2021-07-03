A paradise for migratory egrets in Napoklu

Following the monsoon season, Napoklu town has welcomed winged visitors. Egrets, which have migrated to the region, are busy weaving nests and incubating their eggs on the trees by the side of Appacha Kavi Road. A flock of egrets are seen in the area.

According to the local residents, the birds used to take shelter in the bamboo bushes on the banks of River Cauvery in Cheriyaparambu. Over the years, they have been weaving nests in the trees, on the river banks situated in the heart of the town.

Most migratory birds that cannot bear the cold climate of Kodagu during the rainy season fly to other bird sanctuaries. They return only after the rain recedes.

But, the egrets are quite opposite. They come to Kodagu when the monsoon begins and fly back after reproduction. They come again in the next monsoon.

Ranganathittu bird sanctuary is inundated owing to the swollen Cauvery during the rainy season. Hence, the egrets come searching for a safe place, say the locals.

People also opine that as Ranganathittu is also a haven for many other migratory birds, the egrets come to Kodagu.

The trees near Napoklu hospital and bus stand, are decorated with fluffy white-winged visitors, many of them which are seen feeding their off-springs or incubating eggs.

The birds that go in search of food in the morning, return in the evening. They feed on frogs and worms found in paddy fields and river banks.

There were instances when the nests, eggs and young birds were washed away in the floods in the previous years.

Egrets are found in significant numbers in Moornadu as well. As migratory birds have been coming to Kodagu in large numbers over the years, bird enthusiasts feel there is a need to have a bird sanctuary in Kodagu.