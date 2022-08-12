A peek into the 'horrors of Partition' exhibition at Mangaluru

The Department of Posts, Mangaluru division on Friday inaugurated an exhibition on the ‘horrors of partition’ at the Mangaluru head post office in Pandeshwara.

The exhibition is part of the efforts to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence and has been organised under the directions of the Union Ministry of Culture. The exhibition will be open to the public till August 15 and was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

The exhibition consists of a series of photographs that capture the pain, agony, and suffering of millions of people during the Partition of India.

An exhibit in the background reads, “The Partition of India in its most basic form is a story of unprecedented human displacement and forced migration. It is a story in which millions sought new homes in environments that were alien and resistive. More than being a story of a violent divide based on faith and religion, it's also a story of how a way of life and ages of co-existence came to a sudden and dramatic end.”

The exhibit further says, “About 6 million non-Muslims moved out from what had become West Pakistan and another 6.5 million Muslims moved out from the Indian part of Punjab, Delhi, etc. into West Pakistan. In the east, an estimated 2 million non-Muslims moved out of East Bengal (Pakistan) and later in 1950 another two million non-Muslims moved into West (India) Bengal. It is estimated that about one million Muslims had moved out of West Bengal. The estimate of those killed varies from 5,00,000 to over 10 lakh...”

The struggles of the partition, in the exhibition, are illustrated through evocative photographs. Some show people stuffed into overcrowded trains headed to either India or Pakistan, while others, such as a photo from Bengal, shows how waterways and boats were used extensively for migration.

Other photographs show the various other means through which people migrated under difficult circumstances, including via bullock carts, convoys, or on foot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year announced that August 14 would be observed as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ to remind the nation of the suffering and sacrifices of Indians during the Partition of 1947.