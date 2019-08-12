A portion of Bekal Fort caves in

A portion of the wall of the observation post of the Bekal Fort in Kasargod district has caved in, following heavy rain in the area for the last one week.

The observation post, which is situated on the eastern side of the historical Bekal Fort, is one of the most popular tourist spots in Kasargod district.

It caved in when the laterite stones of the wall collapsed.

The Bekal Fort was built using laterite slabs and is polygonal in shape.

It is said that Ikkeri Venkatappa Nayaka, who had ruled three centuries ago, had built the fort.

Now, the fort is under the administration of the Archaeological Survey of India.

Following the collapse of the wall, tourists visiting the fort were barred from entering the observation post.