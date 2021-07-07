A unique message: Man celebrates wedding anniversary, paints wall for Covid awareness

A social worker in Panja in Sullia taluk, who has been propagating 'Grama Swaraj', celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary in a unique manner.
Jinnappa Gowda Alpe, a resident of Chinganigudde in Panja, celebrated his silver wedding anniversary by getting the compound wall of his house painted with social messages including on Covid-appropriate behaviour, like wearing masks and use of sanitiser, to check the spread of Covid-19 and to create awareness among the people.
The painting of a boy with an oxygen cylinder on the back planting a sapling, messages on water conservation and waste disposal have been catching the attention of the onlookers.
Gowda said, “On the occasion of our 25th wedding anniversary, I wanted to do something to motivate people. So I painted the compound wall of my house with social messages to create awareness among people with the help of artist Suresh, a film-set designer.”
“A portion of the wall is painted to create awareness on Covid vaccination, use of masks, and frequent washing of hands to check the spread of Covid-19. Another portion has paintings highlighting the importance of cleanliness, water conservation, environment protection and education. The message 'Shikshanave Shakthi' (education is strength) is aimed at highlighting a literacy campaign launched in 1990 in Dakshina Kannada district,” he said.
“We wanted a minister to unveil the paintings. As the minister could not arrive, we ourselves inaugurated it by offering puja,” he added. He has also planted medicinal plants near the compound wall.
