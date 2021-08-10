Aadhaar not to be issued to Assam labourers in Kodagu

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah has directed the district Lead Bank manager to withhold the process of issuing Aadhaar cards to Assam and Rohingya migrant labourers, at the Aadhaar centres in Bank of Baroda and Union Bank in Virajpet taluk.

Responding to a complaint by taluk BJP president Nellira Chalan Kumar, the MLA said that while issuing Aadhaar cards, the original documents of labourers should be scrutinised without fail.

He expressed his concern over the migration of labourers into the district in large numbers.

"If not controlled at this juncture, there may be a serious problem in future," he said.

Taluk Bagar Hukum Cultivation Committee president Kadyamada Girish Ganapathy, leaders Mapangada Yamuna Changappa and others were present.