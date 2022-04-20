AAP delegation to attend farmers’ convention today

A delegation from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Dakshina Kannada (DK) unit will attend the mega farmers’ convention organised by farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar in Bengaluru on April 21.

New Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be the chief guest for the event.

The delegation from DK will be led by the party’s newly elected district president Santhosh Kamath.

“About 1,000 members of the party from Dakshina Kannada will be attending the convention,” he said.

“After a long lull, we are making a determined effort to revive AAP in the district. People are unhappy with the present system of governance as there is a lot of corruption and mismanagement. People are looking for a change. Aam Admi Party’s spectacular success in providing visionary governance in New Delhi and our recent electoral success in Punjab had helped people realise that AAP is their best choice for a better future,” Kamath added.