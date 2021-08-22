'AAP to be strengthened in Kodagu'

Aam Admi Party (AAP) will be strengthened in the district. To strengthen AAP, in charge leaders have been appointed at the taluk level, said the party leaders.

A district-level core committee has also been constituted. H B Prathvi will be the district coordinator of AAP, they added.

At a meeting held recently, the in charges for the taluks were selected.

H G Balasubramanya will be in charge of Madikeri taluk, Kolibailu Chinappa Venkatesh for Virajpet, S M Belliappa for Somwarpet, M R Manjunath from Kushalnagar and Mukkatira Appayya for Ponnampet taluks.

The AAP has decided to fight against corruption in government offices and to work towards ensuring basic facilities for the people, said the leaders.

Kodagu district in charge of AAP S B Udaykumar and Kolibailu Chinnappa Venkatesh said that the AAP will field its candidate for the upcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat polls.