'AAP to be strengthened in Kodagu'

'AAP to be strengthened in Kodagu'

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Aug 22 2021, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 20:33 ist
A meeting of the district-level leaders of AAP was held at a hotel in Madikeri.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) will be strengthened in the district. To strengthen AAP, in charge leaders have been appointed at the taluk level, said the party leaders.

A district-level core committee has also been constituted. H B Prathvi will be the district coordinator of AAP, they added.

At a meeting held recently, the in charges for the taluks were selected.

H G Balasubramanya will be in charge of Madikeri taluk, Kolibailu Chinappa Venkatesh for Virajpet, S M Belliappa for Somwarpet, M R Manjunath from Kushalnagar and Mukkatira Appayya for Ponnampet taluks.

The AAP has decided to fight against corruption in government offices and to work towards ensuring basic facilities for the people, said the leaders.

Kodagu district in charge of AAP S B Udaykumar and Kolibailu Chinnappa Venkatesh said that the AAP will field its candidate for the upcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat polls. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Aam Admi Party
Kodagu
meeting
in charge leaders

Related videos

What's Brewing

New catfish species found in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang

New catfish species found in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang

'Curses' stop these UP villages from celebrating Rakhi

'Curses' stop these UP villages from celebrating Rakhi

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

 