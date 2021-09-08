AAP urges DC to protect Gandhi Maidan

Urging the district administration to maintain the Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri, Aam Aadmi Party Kodagu unit office-bearers submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.

The members said that the playground which was an ideal place for sports activities and for conducting programmes is now hit by mismanagement.

Mounds of mud have been dumped on the ground. The Gandhi Mantapa and Ranga Mandira too are not being maintained well. A fence has been installed near the Gandhi Mantapa unscientifically, they added.

There is a shortage of playgrounds in the city while the available Gandhi Maidan is being ignored, they said.

The AAP district committee also urged the deputy commissioner to conduct Gandhi Jayathi at the Gandhi Maidan, after repairing it.

Or else, severe protests will be inevitable, said AAP Kodagu in-charge Kolibailu Chinnappa Venkatesh and district convener H B Prithvi.

AAP Madikeri taluk in-charge H G Balasubrahmanya were present.